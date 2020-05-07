Ireland Sevens Players To Host Unique Darkness Into Light Fundraiser

Members of the Men’s and Women’s Ireland Sevens squads will this weekend join thousands of people all over the world in taking part in the annual Darkness Into Light fundraiser, and they’re inviting you to get involved in a unique HIIT session at sunrise.

Although the annual Darkness Into Light walk has had to be postponed, the Ireland Sevens squads will continue their support of Pieta House in a different form this year, as they come together while staying apart to host a family-friendly workout from 7am on Saturday 9th May.

Members of the public are invited to join the players on a Zoom call for the HIIT session, which will be be structured like a game of Sevens – a warm-up, a seven-minute first half, a two-minute half-time break, a seven-minute second half and then an extra-time finisher.

With no equipment required to take part, this workout will be designed for all ages and fitness levels and is in aid of a brilliant cause, with participants asked to donate to Pieta House if they can. (The GoFundMe Page is here).

“Every year our team gets involved in Darkness Into Light and we all feel really passionate about supporting Pieta House,” Ireland Sevens international, Stacey Flood, says.

“Hannah Tyrrell is an ambassador for Pieta House and to support her and the great work they do, we usually participate in the annual walk in Ringsend and Sandymount and last year the Men’s Sevens squad took everyone for a warm up and I read out the opening poem after being asked by TD Chris Andrews.

“This year will be slightly different obviously but we were keen to be involved again and I think it’s more important than ever to show that everyone is in it together and there is support out there. It’s okay not to be okay and even though we are all apart at this time, we can still come together for what hopefully will be a fun morning.”

On the session itself, Flood added: “We’re going to stay with the Sevens theme so there will be a warm-up, two halves, a half-time break, extra-time and then a bit of a cool down. It’ll be a great chance to start your weekend the right way and help support a brilliant charity. The only thing you need is yourself and your family.”

To take part in the the Sevens HIIT @ 7am this Saturday morning in aid of Pieta House, join the Zoom call with the following details:

Join Zoom Meeting here

Meeting ID: 714 4532 5279

You can donate to Pieta House here.