EnergiaAILTry – February Winners

There are two new winning clubs to add to the Energia All-Ireland League Try Of The Month list for the 2020/2021 season.

Nenagh Ormond get the nod for the first time ever after their efforts in an all-Tipperary clash in Division 2A of the Energia All-Ireland League. Fionn McGibney’s outrageous cross-field kick against Cashel was collected and finished by Conor O’Brien.

Conditions were inclement in many of February’s games, but that didn’t stop teams like Old Belvedere from putting on a show. Nichola Fryday’s try against Suttonians was a brilliant example of how to keep the ball alive with pace in difficult conditions.

February 2020: Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Try Of The Month – Nichola Fryday

February 2020: Energia All-Ireland League Try Of The Month – Conor O’Brien

€250 goes to both with thanks to Energia – the official energy partner to Irish Rugby. The winning tries are then eligible to win the Try of The Season award.

#EnergiaAILTry Of The Month 2019/20 Winners:

February – Men’s: Conor O’Brien (Nenagh Ormond)

February – Women’s Nichola Fryday (Old Belvedere)

January – Men’s: Peter Cashel (Dungannon)

January/December – Women’s: Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian)

December – Men’s: Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution)

November – Men’s: Kelvin Brown (Shannon)

November – Women’s: Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemian)

October – Men’s: Scott Finlay (Malone)

October – Women’s: Jenni Burke (Blackrock College)

The winner of each competition is selected by a management member from Ireland’s senior Men’s and Women’s squads.

Due to the suspension of domestic rugby activity, there will be no #EnergiaAILTry award for March.

Click here for a list of regulations on how a try can be eligible for Try Of The Month.