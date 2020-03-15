Madigan To Return To Ireland As Ulster’s Latest Signing

Ulster Rugby have today formally announced the signing of Ireland international Ian Madigan, who will join the province in the summer after agreeing terms last month.

The 30-year-old out-half, who joins Ulster on a one-year-deal, brings with him a superb range of experience gained from time spent at teams including his native Leinster, Bordeaux-Bègles in France, and most recently a three-year stint with Bristol Bears.

Madigan, who has represented his country on 30 occasions, played a part in Ireland securing the Six Nations title in 2014, and retaining it the following year.

He featured in all of Ireland’s Rugby World Cup games in 2015, including a standout performance in the match which saw Ireland defeat France on their way to the last-eight.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland commented: “It’s great news that Ian has chosen to make the move to Ulster for the upcoming season.

“Given Ian’s skill-set, and the fit it can have with our style of play, I’m confident he will be a valuable addition to our squad both on and off the pitch, where he will bring a bank of experience to a group of talented young out-halves. I look forward to welcoming him to our province.”