February 2020: Energia All-Ireland League Try Of The Month Shortlists

Clubs defied some difficult conditions in February to produce some super entries for the Energia All-Ireland League Try Of The Month shortlist.

Teamwork, ambitious kicking and working in broken play all feature in the men’s shortlist. The women’s shortlist is a showcase of speed and grit.

February 2020 – Men’s #EnergiaAILTry Of The Month Shortlist

Val McDermott – OLD CRESCENT v Rainey OB

Ben Murphy – HIGHFIELD v Navan

Ryan Murphy – Cork Constitution v UCC

Aaron O’Callaghan – Greystones v WANDERERS

Conor O’Brien – NENAGH ORMOND v Cashel

James O’Donovan – OLD WESLEY v Shannon

Marc Synott – Belfast Harlequins v MALAHIDE

February 2020 – Women’s #EnergiaAILTry Of The Month Shortlist

Steph Carroll – RAILWAY UNION v Galwegians

Nichola Fryday – OLD BELVEDERE v Suttonians

Laura Sheehan – Suttonians v UL BOHEMIAN

The winner of each competition will be selected by a member of Ireland’s senior management and will be announced later this week.

€250 goes to both winners every month, with thanks to Energia – the official energy partner to Irish Rugby. The winning tries are then eligible to win the Try of The Season award.

Submissions remain open for the March #EnergiaAILTry award.

How To Qualify For #EnergiaAILTry Try Of The Month