February 2020: Energia All-Ireland League Try Of The Month Shortlists
Clubs defied some difficult conditions in February to produce some super entries for the Energia All-Ireland League Try Of The Month shortlist.
Teamwork, ambitious kicking and working in broken play all feature in the men’s shortlist. The women’s shortlist is a showcase of speed and grit.
February 2020 – Men’s #EnergiaAILTry Of The Month Shortlist
Val McDermott – OLD CRESCENT v Rainey OB
Ben Murphy – HIGHFIELD v Navan
Ryan Murphy – Cork Constitution v UCC
Aaron O’Callaghan – Greystones v WANDERERS
Conor O’Brien – NENAGH ORMOND v Cashel
James O’Donovan – OLD WESLEY v Shannon
Marc Synott – Belfast Harlequins v MALAHIDE
February 2020 – Women’s #EnergiaAILTry Of The Month Shortlist
Steph Carroll – RAILWAY UNION v Galwegians
Nichola Fryday – OLD BELVEDERE v Suttonians
Laura Sheehan – Suttonians v UL BOHEMIAN
The winner of each competition will be selected by a member of Ireland’s senior management and will be announced later this week.
€250 goes to both winners every month, with thanks to Energia – the official energy partner to Irish Rugby. The winning tries are then eligible to win the Try of The Season award.
Submissions remain open for the March #EnergiaAILTry award.
How To Qualify For #EnergiaAILTry Try Of The Month
- A club must upload a video of the try directly to their own Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube channels
- The post needs to include #EnergiaAILTry
- The try must be uploaded within 5 days of the end of the month in which it was scored
- The video must be only of the try submitted. Extended highlights are not acceptable as entries.
- A clean (no branding) high resolution (minimum 720p) landscape version of the video must be emailed to IRFU Domestic Media in the same calendar month as when it was scored.
- Videos can be emailed directly or by file transfer service such as WeTransfer, Dropbox or Google Drive.