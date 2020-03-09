IRFU Launch Women In Rugby Leadership Programme

The IRFU has launched a new Women In Rugby Leadership Programme . 30 places have been made available on the three-day residential course taking place May 14 th to 16 th .

The female specific iteration of the Leadership Development Programme was unveiled at the LiveWIRe: Women In Rugby Conference on International Women’s Day.

Speaking at the event, IRFU Spirit of Rugby Programme Manager Anne Marie Hughes said:

“We’re looking to put more supports in place for women who are putting their hand up and stepping forward. We are there to support women on their leadership journey.”

The IRFU’s Leadership Development Programme has been running for the past two years. It promotes an inclusive approach to sustaining the future of Irish rugby through best-practise support structures for the next generation of leaders.

Irish Rugby’s Women In Rugby Action Plan sets a target of 20 per cent of board and committee positions in clubs, branches and the IRFU to be held by women. Hughes says a female specific version of its programme can help to achieve this.

“It’s an opportunity for women to be in an environment where they are together and can talk about shared experiences. It’s as much about excellence as it is about inclusivity,” she said.

“We want the right people with the right skill set in the right place and it’s about being the best versions of ourselves.”

The programme is free to attend and will include modules on Thriving as a Leader, Building Gravitas and Inspiring Others to Thrive.

The Irish Rugby Leadership Development Programme will return for a third instalment for the 2020/21 season. Dates and details will be announced in due course.

