Ireland

Irish Rugby Celebrates International Women’s Day With LiveWIRe: Women In Rugby Conference

News

9th March 2020 09:00

By Editor

#LiveWIRe Women In Rugby Conference – “Leadership Journeys Of Women In Rugby” Herbert Park Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 8/3/2020 Grainne McElwain , Meadhbh Lewis (IRFU Youth Council Chair). Joy Neville (Elite IRFU Rugby Referee), Fiona Steed (Broadcaster, Columnist, Rugby Coach, Munster And IRFU Women’s Subcommittees) Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

There are pathways and support for women to pursue leadership roles in rugby, a new conference has heard.

LiveWIRe: Women In Rugby conference was held today to coincide with International Women’s Day. It’s the first event of its kind.

“We’re looking at women in leadership positions throughout the game,” IRFU Committee member Mary Quinn told Irish Rugby TV in the below video.

“A leader is someone who lives true to their own values. We want a variety of leaders from players, coaches, referees, volunteers and administrators. There’s plenty of scope for people with different talents. The message from the conference is to be brave and go for it.”

The IRFU also launched a new female specific leadership development programme at the event. Full details of the programme will be announced on Monday March 9th.

