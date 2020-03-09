Dates And Kick-Off Times Confirmed For GUINNESS PRO14’s Final Round

The dates and kick-off times for what is set to be a mouth-watering final round of GUINNESS PRO14 action have been confirmed as a full slate of derbies will decide final series placings and European qualification.

Round 21 will kick-off on Friday, May 29 in South Africa with the Isuzu Southern Kings hosting the Toyota Cheetahs who remain in the hunt to make their second final series appearance in three seasons.

On Saturday, May 30, six matches will take place across a six-hour window, starting with the west Wales derby between the Ospreys and the Scarlets in Swansea at 1pm.

The following slot at 3pm will see two games taking place with the Dragons hosting Cardiff Blues in Newport and defending champions Leinster travelling to Belfast to face Conference A rivals Ulster.

The final run of clashes at 5.15pm promises plenty high-intensity rugby that will set the scene for the knock-out stages with Munster playing Connacht, Benetton entertaining Zebre and a Scottish derby at BT Murrayfield, which promises to be fiery encounter with so much to play for.

GUINNESS PRO14 – ROUND 21 FIXTURES:

Friday, May 29 –

Isuzu Southern Kings v Toyota Cheetahs, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth, 7.10pm local time (live SuperSport)

Saturday, May 30 –

Ospreys v Scarlets, Liberty Stadium, 1pm (live Premier Sports)

ULSTER v LEINSTER, Kingspan Stadium, 3pm (live Premier Sports)

Dragons v Cardiff Blues, Rodney Parade, 3pm (live Premier Sports)

Benetton Rugby v Zebre, Stadio di Monigo, 6.15pm local time (live DAZN)

MUNSTER v CONNACHT, Thomond Park, 5.15pm (live eir Sport)

Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors, BT Murrayfield, 5.15pm (live Premier Sports)