Ireland Squad Back in Training at High Performance Centre

The Ireland squad will train this week at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre at the Sport Ireland Campus in preparation for their 2020 Guinness Six Nations Round 5 fixture against France in Paris on Saturday 14 th March.

A squad of 35 have been assembled for this week’s training camp. Ultan Dillane and Dave Heffernan join the group later today having played for Connacht in Port Elizabeth on Sunday in the Guinness PRO14.

Leinster’s Ryan Baird re-joins the group for the early part of the week having previously trained with the national squad in the preparatory camp in Portugal in late January.

IRELAND Camp, IRFU High Performance Centre, Dublin – 2-5th March 2020

Backs: (15)

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 26 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) 0 caps

Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 6 caps

Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 21 caps

John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 11 caps

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 84 caps

Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 9 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 43 caps

Dave Kearney (Lansdowne/Leinster) 19 caps

Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 24 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster) 3 caps

Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 19 caps

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 81 caps

Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 91 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 28 caps

Forwards: (20)

Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster) 0 caps

Will Connors (UCD/Leinster) 0 caps

Max Deegan (Lansdowne/Leinster) 1 cap

Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 15 caps

Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 2 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 44 caps

Dave Heffernan (Buccaneers/Connacht) 1 cap

Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 55 caps

Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 11 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster) 3 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 39 caps

Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Ulster) 56 caps

Jack O’Donoghue (UL Bohemians/Munster) 2 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 67 caps

Tom O’Toole (Banbridge/Ulster) 0 caps

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 26 caps

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 26 caps

CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 41 caps

Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 70 caps

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 26 caps