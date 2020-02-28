Jump to main content

Baird Emerges As Hat-Trick Hero As Leinster Hammer Glasgow
Baird Emerges As Hat-Trick Hero As Leinster Hammer Glasgow
Baird Emerges As Hat-Trick Hero As Leinster Hammer Glasgow

Rampaging Academy lock Ryan Baird helped himself to a memorable hat-trick in Leinster's 55-19 GUINNESS PRO14 bonus point win over…
Leinster Bring In Baird For Second Senior Start

Academy lock Ryan Baird is one of eight players drafted into the Leinster team to play Glasgow Warriors in the…
Leinster Bring In Baird For Second Senior Start
