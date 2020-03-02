Eddy’s Ireland Claim Sixth Place At LA Sevens

Ireland recorded their second sixth-place finish of the HSBC Men’s World Rugby Sevens Series campaign in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon as they rallied from the bitter disappointment of a heavy quarter-final defeat to Australia to match their result from Cape Town earlier in the season.

Anthony Eddy‘s side, who progressed through to the quarter-finals as Pool B runners-up following their dramatic draw with South Africa on Saturday evening, struggled to contain the power and pace of the Wallabies in their last eight tie at the Dignity Health Sports Park, coming out the wrong side of a 36-0 scoreline.

But Ireland, with Jordan Conroy in prolific try-scoring form, rebounded strongly in their fifth place Play-off semi-final against England later on Sunday, before slipping to an agonising one-score loss to host nation USA in the fifth place final at the LA Sevens.

Two wins, a draw and three defeats from the tournament saw Eddy’s charges finish sixth and earn 12 points for the overall World Series rankings, with Ireland remaining in ninth position after five rounds of the 2019/20 season.

While the manner of their defeat to Australia stung, particularly after Ireland had gone toe-to-toe with the Blitzboks to book their place in the quarter-finals the previous evening, overall it was an encouraging and progressive weekend for the Billy Dardis-led side as they look to build positive momentum heading towards June’s Olympic qualifying tournament.

Conroy scored twice in a commanding 26-7 win over England, with Terry Kennedy and Adam Leavy also getting in on the act, as Ireland found the perfect response to their quarter-final exit courtesy of a controlling and largely clinical performance.

Although England struck first on the scoreboard as Phil Burgess powered over, Ireland converted their possession into points through Conroy and Kennedy before the half-time break, with Conroy and Leavy making the game safe in the second period.

In the fifth place Play-off final, Ireland found themselves 19 points behind to USA, who were backed by a vocal home crowd, and staring down the barrel of another heavy reversal as Martin Iosefo, Naima Fuala’au and Carlin Isles all crossed inside the first period.

But Conroy’s 21st try of the season on the stroke of half-time kickstarted Ireland into life and when the Tullamore RFC winger crashed over for his second of the game upon the restart, Eddy’s side were back in the contest.

With all the momentum at their backs and the home fans silenced, Mark Roche‘s restart fell kindly for Liam Turner who in turn offloaded inside for Harry McNulty to go over under the posts for a seven-pointer to level the game and give Ireland an unlikely shot at a remarkable comeback win.

As it was, however, USA retained their composure to hold onto possession and ultimately stretch the Irish defence on this near side to send Danny Barrett hurtling through for the match-winner with Ireland falling just short and left to settle for sixth place from their week’s work in LA.

The squad will head to Vancouver on Monday for the sixth leg of the World Series season at BC Place Stadium from Saturday, March 7 – Sunday, March 8.

LA Sevens Results:

Pool B:

Saturday, February 29:

Canada 12 Ireland 17, Dignity Health Sports Park, Los Angeles

Scorers: Ireland: Jordan Conroy, Greg O’Shea, Terry Kennedy; Cons: Billy Dardis 1

HT: Canada 12 Ireland 5

Team: Adam Leavy, Harry McNulty, Jack Kelly, Billy Dardis (captain), Jordan Conroy, Terry Kennedy, Hugo Lennox

Subs used: Greg O’Shea, Liam Turner. Not used: Mark Roche, Bryan Mollen, Aaron O’Sullivan.

Kenya 29 Ireland 12, Dignity Health Sports Park, Los Angeles

Scorers: Ireland: Terry Kennedy, Greg O’Shea; Cons: Billy Dardis 1

HT: Kenya 12 Ireland 0

Team: Adam Leavy, Harry McNulty, Jack Kelly, Billy Dardis (captain), Jordan Conroy, Greg O’Shea, Aaron O’Sullivan

Subs used: Terry Kennedy, Mark Roche, Bryan Mollen, Hugo Lennox, Liam Turner.

Ireland 19 South Africa 19, Dignity Health Sports Park, Los Angeles

Scorers: Ireland: Jack Kelly, Jordan Conroy (2); Cons: Billy Dardis 2

HT: Ireland 7 South Africa 7

Team: Adam Leavy, Harry McNulty, Jack Kelly, Billy Dardis (captain), Jordan Conroy, Terry Kennedy, Greg O’Shea

Subs used: Hugo Lennox. Not used: Mark Roche, Bryan Mollen, Aaron O’Sullivan, Liam Turner.

Sunday, March 1:

Quarter-final:

Ireland 0 Australia 36, Dignity Health Sports Park, Los Angeles

Scorers: Ireland:

HT: Ireland 0 Australia 19

Team: Adam Leavy, Harry McNulty, Jack Kelly, Billy Dardis (captain), Jordan Conroy, Terry Kennedy, Greg O’Shea

Subs used: Hugo Lennox, Mark Roche, Bryan Mollen, Liam Turner. Not used: Aaron O’Sullivan.

Fifth place Play-off semi-final:

Ireland 26 England 7, Dignity Health Sports Park, Los Angeles

Scorers: Ireland: Terry Kennedy, Jordan Conroy (2), Adam Leavy; Cons: Billy Dardis 2, Mark Roche 1

HT: Ireland 14 England 7

Team: Harry McNulty, Jack Kelly, Liam Turner, Billy Dardis (captain), Jordan Conroy, Terry Kennedy, Hugo Lennox

Subs used: Adam Leavy, Greg O’Shea, Mark Roche, Bryan Mollen, Graham Curtis.

Fifth place Play-off final:

USA 24 England 19, Dignity Health Sports Park, Los Angeles

Scorers: Ireland: Jordan Conroy (2), Harry McNulty; Cons: Mark Roche 2

HT: USA 19 Ireland 5

Team: Adam Leavy, Harry McNulty, Jack Kelly, Billy Dardis, Jordan Conroy, Terry Kennedy, Hugo Lennox

Subs used: Greg O’Shea, Mark Roche, Bryan Mollen, Liam Turner, Graham Curtis.

Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad:

Aaron O’Sullivan (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Adam Leavy (Lansdowne)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College)(captain)

Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College)

Graham Curtis (Malone/Ulster)

Greg O’Shea (Shannon)

Harry McNulty (UCD)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers)

Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne)

Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College).