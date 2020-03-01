Connacht shook off the determined challenge of the Isuzu Southern Kings in the second half, registering a hard-earned bonus point…

Connacht shook off the determined challenge of the Isuzu Southern Kings in the second half, registering a hard-earned bonus point…

Report Friend Praises ‘Gutsy Performance’ As 14-Man Connacht Prevail In Port Elizabeth

#StrongerInGreen 28th Feb 2020 News Dillane And Heffernan Back To Boost Connacht For Kings Clash