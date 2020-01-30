Aviva Launch Sensory Hub At Aviva Stadium

Aviva, Ireland’s largest insurer, has installed a new sensory hub in Aviva Stadium as part of its long running sponsorship of the home of Irish rugby and soccer. The hub includes a Cubbie Booth sensory solution and will be accessible to all fans attending matches including the upcoming Guinness Six Nations home fixtures.

Aviva is committed to promoting diversity and inclusivity across all areas of its business, including its sponsorships. With the help of Irish rugby legend Jamie Heaslip and Republic of Ireland footballer James McClean, Aviva unveiled the Aviva Sensory Hub and invited a number of high-profile advocates and their families to experience the hub ahead of Ireland vs Scotland this coming weekend.

In Ireland, one in 20 people have sensory issues such as ADHD, dyspraxia and SPD, while one in 50 have been diagnosed with autism. The spectrum disorder, which includes Asperger’s, affects everyone differently, but is usually characterised by difficulty with social interaction and communication. The stadium can be a very overwhelming environment for people with sensory issues and Aviva want to try and help to combat that.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

The Aviva Sensory Hub offers a multi-sensory space to both children and adults and can adapt to the individual needs of each user. It delivers a total sensory management system, which reduces sensory overload and disruption. The state-of-the-art sensory booth is free for any fan to use during their visit to Aviva stadium.

The pioneer behind the installation of the Aviva Sensory Hub, Aviva Sponsorship Manager Lisa Bergin said:

“Aviva are so proud to launch this initiative. The stadium is a world class venue, and we believe it should be open and inclusive to everyone, no matter what their needs. As a company, Aviva strive to promote a culture of diversity and inclusivity and we are delighted to work with everyone at the stadium to make this project come to life.”

Speaking about his own family’s experience Rep of Ireland footballer, James McClean said: “My two eldest kids love coming to see me play, but for my youngest daughter Willow, it’s a different experience. She doesn’t like crowds, or any very busy or noisy places. Football games, which are such a huge part of our lives, are quite overwhelming for her. A facility like the Aviva Sensory Hub will make all the difference for her and many other people with sensory needs when coming to matches.”

Adam Harris, AsIAm Founder & Chief Executive Officer said: