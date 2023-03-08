Women In Rugby Network Launched To Mark International Women’s Day

There was a successful launch for the IRFU Women In Rugby Network this week with over 50 volunteers coming together for the first time to make connections and share their experiences in rugby.

“We’re already looking to build on today’s success and the next step is more networking events on a provincial basis,” said IRFU Spirit Of Rugby Manager Anne Marie Hughes.

“There was great energy in the room today. The network is exciting in its own right, but it also feeds into other initiatives such as the IRFU Women In Rugby Leadership Programme. It can really serve to generate more opportunities for women in rugby and help the IRFU to support their development.”

Today we hear from Anne Marie Hughes, Su Carty and Fiona Steed about the launch event and the plans for the future.