Highlights: Ireland v Scotland Triple Crown Throwback

The Ireland squad assemble this morning for a big week ahead of Sunday’s Murrayfield clash with Scotland. There will be a squad update today and the team will be announced on Friday.

Both sides have everything to play for with silverware very much in the mix. To whet your appetite for the big game here’s a lookback at last year’s ‘Super Saturday’ finale that saw Ireland pick up the Triple Crown.

Tries from Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Josh van der Flier and Conor Murray ensured that Ireland claim the coveted trophy.