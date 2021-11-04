‘We’ve Picked What We Feel Is The Best Squad For Japan’ – Farrell

Picking on merit, Sexton's 100th, new cap Dan Sheehan and Porter's move in the front row - Andy Farrell answers the questions at today's team announcement press conference.

Earlier today Farrell named the team to play Japan, with Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton set to win his 100th cap.

The uncapped Dan Sheehan is named in the replacements while the front row sees Andrew Porter at loose head and Tadhg Furlong at tighthead winning his 50th cap.

