Ireland Team Named For Japan Match

Andy Farrell has named the Ireland match day squad for the opening Autumn Nations Series test match against Japan at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 6 th November.

There are two significant cap milestones as Jonathan Sexton will win his 100th cap and Tadhg Furlong his 50th.

Sexton will captain the side on his 100th appearance for Ireland. He is joined at half-back by Jamison Gibson Park with Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose reunited in the centre for the first time since the rescheduled Six Nations fixture against Italy in October 2020.

Hugo Keenan starts at fullback in his 14th consecutive game for Ireland and is flanked in the backfield by Andrew Conway and James Lowe.

Furlong is joined in the front row by Andrew Porter, who makes his first international start at loosehead, with Ronan Kelleher named at hooker.

James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne are named at lock and the Leinster trio of Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan make up the backrow.

The replacements named for Saturday’s game are uncapped hooker Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Keith Earls.

In July the two sides produced a nine try thriller with Ireland emerging 39-31 victors.

Children’s tickets are available for the game, priced at €10.00 – click here to buy.

Ireland Team & Replacements (v Japan, Autumn Nations Series, Saturday, November 6, 1 pm)

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 13 caps

14. Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 25 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 31 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 6 caps

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 99 caps CAPTAIN

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 10 caps

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 13 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 49 caps

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 22 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps

6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 9 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps

8. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 20 caps

Replacements

16. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne)*

17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 109 caps

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 16 caps

19. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 63 caps

20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 76 caps

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 89 caps

22. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 24 caps

23. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 93 caps

*denotes uncapped player