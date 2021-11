Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton will win his 100th cap on Saturday against Japan in the Autumn Nations Series.

Fittingly he joins an illustrious group of some of Ireland’s greatest players, all of whom he has played alongside – Brian O’Driscoll (133), Ronan O’Gara (128), Rory Best (124), Cian Healy (109), Paul O’Connell (108) and John Hayes (105).

Today we take a look back at some great days in green.