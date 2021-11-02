Johnny Sexton Captain’s Press Conference

Ireland Captain Johnny Sexton is on the cusp of joining an elite group of players to win 100 Test caps in green, the 36-year-old set to reach the landmark at Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

As Ireland’s preparations continue for the Autumn Nations Series opener against Japan (Kick-off 1pm), Sexton held his Captain’s Press Conference at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

Among the topics up for discussion were Sexton’s achievement of becoming an Ireland centurion, the prospect of playing in front of thousands of fans again at Aviva Stadium and the challenge the Brave Blossoms will pose.

