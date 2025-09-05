‘We’ve Picked Strong, New Zealand Have Picked Strong’ – Bemand On The Pool Decider

Scott Bemand and Edel McMahon were on media duty today following the announcement of the Ireland team to play New Zealand in the final Pool game.

Asked whether the game was a ‘free hit’ as Ireland have already qualified for the Quarter Finals he said, “In terms of the result, potentially [a free hit], but remember we can be in control of who we think we’ll play next. Obviously, by winning a group, you’re more in control of fixtures and games that come out in the knockout stages.

“We’ve picked strong. New Zealand have picked strong. The occasion is going to get the game it deserves. I’ve said to the group, I think the World Cup is ready for this game. We’ll go at them. I’m sure they’ll come at us.

“We’ll both have moments when we’re on top and it’s how you capitalize on scoring points when you get those opportunities. I’m sure it’s going to be one of those games that goes to the wire. And if it is, we want to be in a position that we can control it and go to win the game and hopefully finish top of the group.”

One name not on the teamsheet, that included six changes, was that of Aoife Wafer but Bemand says she’ll be in contention for the quarter finals, “So all the way through there’s been a bit of a plan around Aoife, from the very beginning to her joining up with the group a couple of days after we arrived. And everything’s tracking and trending.

“So she’s back in training. She’s going well. She’s desperate to be involved. She’s desperate to be involved this weekend. Our plan of where she’s coming back to, we could have considered picking her this week.

“We’ve made a decision that actually for her best opportunity, and as the team’s best opportunity, is to go hard in training again next week and we’ll see where that stands us for the following week.”