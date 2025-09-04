‘The Hardest Game I Ever Played’ – Brittany Hogan On The Black Ferns

A year ago Ireland pulled off one of the biggest wins at the WXV1 with their sensational 29-27 victory over New Zealand. Brittany Hogan was at the heart of so much of what Ireland did that day – as she has been every time she pulls on the green jersey.

Asked about that experience as Ireland prepare to face the Black Ferns again on Sunday she said, “I always say that when we played New Zealand last year it was the hardest game I’ve ever played in my life. We all are all well aware that we’re going to have to go to the well at the weekend, so we’re fully prepared to have a big shift.”

Hogan has been in excellent form so far with a Player of the Match performance against Japan and a huge work rate against Spain exemplifying her willingness to empty the tank with carries and tackles. She came on as a replacement for Sam Monaghan last week and still lead the stats with 14 carries.

Asked about her role and her ball carrying stats she said, “I’ve been trying to put myself into more of a ball carrying role because that’s just the way that my game has developed. It’s become sort of a strength of mine that the team and the coaches like to utilise. I love carrying the ball. Give it to me any day. I’ll do it. No problem.”