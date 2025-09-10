Ireland Squad Update With Gareth Steenson

The Ireland squad trained at the University of Exeter today as they prepare for their Quarter Final clash with France on Sunday. Kicking Coach Gareth Steenson gave a squad update after training and the first item on the agenda was the availability of Aoife Wafer.

“Aoife is back training with the squad, she’s looking really good at the minute,” Steenson told the media at today’s press conference.

“It’s been a long road for her. She’s got some good training sessions under her belt which has been really good. All being well she’s available for selection this week. We’re very pleased with where she’s at, how she’s trained, how she’s being working hard over the past few weeks to get into the position she’s in.”

Co-Captain Edel McMahon and fullback Stacey Flood picked up injuries in the game against New Zealand and their training load was managed today as was Fiona Tuite who picked up a knock last week.

“Edel is just being managed from the weekend. It was a tough physical game against New Zealand and a bit of travel, coming down from Brighton,” added Steenson. The expectation is that she’ll be out on the field tomorrow.

“Again, bruising, just a bit of a bang. The position she plays is very combative. Same with Stacey, being managed in that vein, being carried off, she’s up and about, in good fettle as well, she’s in good form. She’ll be hopefully on the field tomorrow.

“That decision will be made over the next day or so, but the way it is at the minute, she’ll be looking to be training and will be available for selection this weekend. Fiona had a bit of a bang, it’s a bit of game-management. It’s more about getting her back up to speed but again expecting her to be on the field tomorrow.”