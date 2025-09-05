Bemand Names Ireland Team For Final Pool C Clash Against New Zealand

Head Coach Scott Bemand has named his Ireland Match Day Squad for Sunday’s Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 clash against New Zealand in Brighton (Kick-off 2.45pm).

Following victories over Japan and Spain in the opening two rounds, Ireland conclude their Pool C campaign against the Black Ferns at the Brighton and Hove Albion Stadium.

Co-captains Sam Monaghan and Edel McMahon have been named to start and lead Ireland, with a capacity crowd of over 31,000 expected in Brighton for the Sunday afternoon showdown.

Stacey Flood, Béibhinn Parsons and Amee-Leigh Costigan make up Ireland’s back three, with Eve Higgins and Aoife Dalton continuing in midfield. Aoibheann Reilly returns to the starting line up at scrum-half, partnering Dannah O’Brien in the half-backs.

In the pack, Ellena Perry, Neve Jones and Linda Djougang are named in the front row, with Ruth Campbell selected alongside co-captain Monaghan in the engine room, while Grace Moore shifts to openside flanker, co-captain McMahon is at blindside flanker and Brittany Hogan at number eight.

On the replacements bench, Clíodhna Moloney MacDonald, Niamh O’Dowd, Sadhbh McGrath, Eimear Corri-Fallon and Claire Boles provide the back up options in the pack, with Emily Lane, Nancy McGillivray and Anna McGann the backline reinforcements available to Bemand.

Sunday’s match is live on RTÉ2 and BBC Two.

Ireland:

15. Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(22)

14. Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(29)

13. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(26)

12. Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(30)

11. Amee-Leigh Costigan (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(21)

10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(28)

9. Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(17)

1. Ellena Perry (Gloucester Hartpury/IQ Rugby)(3)

2. Neve Jones (Gloucester Hartpury)(39)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(50)

4. Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(10)

5. Sam Monaghan (Gloucester Hartpury/IQ Rugby)(25)(co-captain)

6. Grace Moore (Trailfinders Women/IQ Rugby)(24)

7. Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(35)(co-captain)

8. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(36)

Replacements:

16. Clíodhna Moloney MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs)(47)

17. Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(18)

18. Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke RFC/Ulster)(18)

19. Eimear Corri-Fallon (Blackrock RFC/Leinster)(8)

20. Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC/Ulster)(7)

21. Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(19)

22. Nancy McGillivray (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)(2)

23. Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC/Connacht)(13).