“We’ve got a very tight knit group” – Bangor RFC’s Energia Community Series Preview

What was the best thing about #ReturnToRugby for Bangor RFC?

“Being around mates,” says Head Coach Tom Rock. “We’re a very social club. We’ve got a very tight knit group of boys and I think just getting back together has been massive for us.”

“I think like all clubs we’ve faced challenges over the last couple of months but I think the rugby community has responded well. We’ve got clear guidance from the IRFU and I’ve got a lot of friends in England and were way ahead of them. It’s testament to all the hard work that’s gone in in clubs across the country. Everyone’s chomping at the bit to get into it.”

Bangor are away to Belfast Harlequins in Round One of the Energia Men’s Community Series Ulster Conference 2.