“It’s Great To Be Back Playing Rugby” – St. Mary’s College RFC Energia Community Series Preview

St. Mary’s College RFC were one of the first clubs to complete a COVID-19 Health & Safety Plan and put it into action. That means they’ve been active of every stage of the IRFU’s #ReturnToRugby summary roadmap, so it means a lot that they line out against Clontarf in an Energia Community Series today.

“It’s great to be back playing rugby,” says Head Coach Steven Hennessy.

“The guys are enjoying it. They’re enjoying training. They’re disappointed they lost [against UCD in the Leinster Senior Cup] which is a testament to the fact that they want to play against 1A sides – they want to be competitive.

“We’re going to have to be competitive for the next three months because that conference series is going to be very very tough.

“If we can get through that we’ll very much look forward to the AIL commencing in January.”