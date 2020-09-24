‘The Season Structure Gives Us A Chance To Build’ – Mike Sherry On Garryowen

Garryowen’s Mike Sherry echoes the message from clubs the length and breadth of Ireland – ‘It’s great to be back’.

We caught up with the former Munster and Ireland hooker as his side prepare for their opening game of the Energia Community Series – away to Highfield on Saturday.

“We’ve had a couple of in-house trial games. It’s challenging with the various restrictions but the lads have adapted well and there’s a lot of people working in the background to make it all happen.”

Looking forward to the season ahead he’s enthused by the new structure to the season and how it will allow the team to build.

“Coming into this season we’ve held on to the core of the group and a few additions that should strengthen us further. The way the season is structured it gives us a chance to test the squad and give young players a chance. The aim doesn’t change but we do have an opportunity to build.”

Garryowen travel to Highfield in Round 1 of Munster Conference 1 on Saturday.