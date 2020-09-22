“We’ve a really strong club community who have all bought in” – Banbridge’s Energia Community Series Preview

For clubs like Banbridge RFC, the work put into COVID-19 Health & Safety Planning is really starting to pay off and Mark McDowell‘s 1st XV are looking ahead to the start of the Energia Community Series this Saturday.

“It’s definitely been a long road,” says the Head Coach.

“We’re very fortunate here. We’ve a really strong club community who have all bought in and have all helped us get this place up and running again with all the correct restrictions in place.”

“It’s been a really great build up. We’ve two pre-season games in the bag now and we’re just looking forward to playing Queen’s.”

You can see more from Banbridge in the below video.

“All-Ireland League standings mean nothing in the Community Series. It’s local derbies and it’s hopefully going to generate good interest.

“We’re looking forward to playing teams like Queen’s home and away rather than just once a year. It’s exciting and it’s going to be challenging that’s for sure.”

Click here for a full list of Energia Community Series fixtures.