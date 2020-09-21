Clubs Counting Down To Energia Community Series

The countdown continues to the start of the 2020 Energia Community Series .

With five days until the start of the men’s competition and 12 until the women’s, teams in all four provinces have been preparing in earnest.

Irish Rugby will be looking ahead to the action over the next two weeks with a series of previews as well as a number of new features for the 2020/21 season.

Fixtures for Round One of both competitions are available below.

Video previews will provide more of an in depth look at how clubs have been preparing this week. The first of these features UCD RFC.

Saturday September 26th 2020

ENERGIA MEN’S COMMUNITY SERIES – ROUND ONE

Energia Men’s Community Series Connacht Conference:

Buccaneers v Sligo, Dubarry Park

Galway Corinthians v Ballina, Corinthian Park

Galwegians – BYE

Energia Men’s Community Series Leinster Conference 1:

Naas v Terenure College, Forenaughts

Old Belvedere v Dublin University, Ollie Campbell Park*

Old Wesley v UCD, Energia Park*

St. Mary’s College v Clontarf, Templeville Road*

Lansdowne – BYE

Energia Men’s Community Series Leinster Conference 2:

Blackrock College v Greystones, Stradbrook*

Tullamore v MU Barnhall, Spollanstown

Navan v Skerries, Balreask Old

Wanderers v Enniscorthy, Merrion Road*

Malahide – BYE

Energia Men’s Community Series Munster Conference 1:

Cork Constitution v Old Crescent, Temple Hill

Highfield v Garryowen, Woodleigh Park

Shannon v Cashel, Thomond Park

Young Munster v UCC, Tom Clifford Park

Energia Men’s Community Series Munster Conference 2:

Bruff v Sundays Well, Kilballyowen Park

Dolphin v MIdleton, Irish Independent Park

Nenagh Ormond v Clonmel, New Ormond Park

UL Bohemian – BYE

Energia Men’s Community Series Ulster Conference 1:

City of Armagh v Rainey Old Boys, Palace Grounds

Malone v Ballynahinch, Gibson Park

Queen’s University v Banbridge, Dub Lane

Energia Men’s Community Series Ulster Conference 2:

Ballymena v Dungannon, Eaton Park

Belfast Harlequins v Bangor, Deramore Park

Omagh Academicals v City Of Derry, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields

Saturday October 3rd 2020

ENERGIA WOMEN’S COMMUNITY SERIES – ROUND ONE

Energia Women’s Community Series Connacht Conference 1:

Commencing Oct 24th

Energia Women’s Community Series Connacht Conference 2:

Commencing Nov 1st

Energia Women’s Community Series Leinster Conference:

Suttonians v Railway Union, Station Road*

Wicklow v Blackrock College, Ashtown Lane

Sunday October 4th 2020

ENERGIA WOMEN’S COMMUNITY SERIES – ROUND ONE

Energia Women’s Community Series Munster Conference 1:

Kerry v Ballincollig, O’Dowd Park Tralee, 17:00

UL Bohemian v Shannon/LIT, UL, 17:00

Energia Women’s Community Series Munster Conference 2:

Ennis v Kilrush, Drumbiggle, 13:00

Thurles v Skibbereen, Loughtagalla, 13:00

Energia Women’s Community Series Ulster Conference:

Malone v Cooke, Gibson Park, 13:00

Queen’s University v City Of Derry, Dub Lane, 13:00

*Matches taking place strictly behind closed doors. Spectator limits apply at all other venues.