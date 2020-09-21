Clubs Counting Down To Energia Community Series
The countdown continues to the start of the 2020 Energia Community Series.
With five days until the start of the men’s competition and 12 until the women’s, teams in all four provinces have been preparing in earnest.
Irish Rugby will be looking ahead to the action over the next two weeks with a series of previews as well as a number of new features for the 2020/21 season.
Fixtures for Round One of both competitions are available below.
Video previews will provide more of an in depth look at how clubs have been preparing this week. The first of these features UCD RFC.
Saturday September 26th 2020
ENERGIA MEN’S COMMUNITY SERIES – ROUND ONE
Energia Men’s Community Series Connacht Conference:
Buccaneers v Sligo, Dubarry Park
Galway Corinthians v Ballina, Corinthian Park
Galwegians – BYE
Energia Men’s Community Series Leinster Conference 1:
Naas v Terenure College, Forenaughts
Old Belvedere v Dublin University, Ollie Campbell Park*
Old Wesley v UCD, Energia Park*
St. Mary’s College v Clontarf, Templeville Road*
Lansdowne – BYE
Energia Men’s Community Series Leinster Conference 2:
Blackrock College v Greystones, Stradbrook*
Tullamore v MU Barnhall, Spollanstown
Navan v Skerries, Balreask Old
Wanderers v Enniscorthy, Merrion Road*
Malahide – BYE
Energia Men’s Community Series Munster Conference 1:
Cork Constitution v Old Crescent, Temple Hill
Highfield v Garryowen, Woodleigh Park
Shannon v Cashel, Thomond Park
Young Munster v UCC, Tom Clifford Park
Energia Men’s Community Series Munster Conference 2:
Bruff v Sundays Well, Kilballyowen Park
Dolphin v MIdleton, Irish Independent Park
Nenagh Ormond v Clonmel, New Ormond Park
UL Bohemian – BYE
Energia Men’s Community Series Ulster Conference 1:
City of Armagh v Rainey Old Boys, Palace Grounds
Malone v Ballynahinch, Gibson Park
Queen’s University v Banbridge, Dub Lane
Energia Men’s Community Series Ulster Conference 2:
Ballymena v Dungannon, Eaton Park
Belfast Harlequins v Bangor, Deramore Park
Omagh Academicals v City Of Derry, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields
Saturday October 3rd 2020
ENERGIA WOMEN’S COMMUNITY SERIES – ROUND ONE
Energia Women’s Community Series Connacht Conference 1:
Commencing Oct 24th
Energia Women’s Community Series Connacht Conference 2:
Commencing Nov 1st
Energia Women’s Community Series Leinster Conference:
Suttonians v Railway Union, Station Road*
Wicklow v Blackrock College, Ashtown Lane
Sunday October 4th 2020
ENERGIA WOMEN’S COMMUNITY SERIES – ROUND ONE
Energia Women’s Community Series Munster Conference 1:
Kerry v Ballincollig, O’Dowd Park Tralee, 17:00
UL Bohemian v Shannon/LIT, UL, 17:00
Energia Women’s Community Series Munster Conference 2:
Ennis v Kilrush, Drumbiggle, 13:00
Thurles v Skibbereen, Loughtagalla, 13:00
Energia Women’s Community Series Ulster Conference:
Malone v Cooke, Gibson Park, 13:00
Queen’s University v City Of Derry, Dub Lane, 13:00
*Matches taking place strictly behind closed doors. Spectator limits apply at all other venues.