“It’s great to be back playing rugby again” – Ballina RFC’s Energia Community Series Preview

Ballina RFC’s message is the same as all clubs looking forward to the Energia Community Series this week.

“It’s great to be back playing rugby again,” says club Captain Luke Sweeney.

The Mayo men are adapting to senior rugby once again, after a stint away from the AIL in recent years. Sweeney says the format of the 2020/21 season will suit their needs.

“This will be a big development year for ourselves. We’ve quite a young panel. This year with no promotion or relegation is a good one for us to develop as a senior squad together.”

It’s reflected in their own structures too. Rather than divide their men’s teams into 1st and 2nd XVs, they operate a Senior Development Squad to complement and support their senior campaign.

“We all train together,” says Sweeney. “They directly feed into the 1st XV so if people are showing up well on the development, they’ll obviously get a chance.”

Ballina face Galway Corinthians in the Energia Community Series Connacht Conference this Saturday.