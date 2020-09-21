Browne Praises Volunteers As Clubs Prepare For Big Kick Off

IRFU Chief Executive, Philip Browne, has praised the tireless work of the hundrends of club volunteers around the country who have played an invaluable role in the #ReturnToRugby journey in recent weeks and months.

Never before has the Shoulder To Shoulder mantra been as appropriate than during the Covid-19 pandemic as clubs and communities came together to ensure the safe return of rugby to pitches in all four provinces, with this weekend marking the start of the Energia Community Series.

Speaking to IrishRugby TV, Browne acknowledged the commitment and contributions of all volunteers, saying “it’s a remarkable testament to our systems and our people, both staff and volunteers, that we’ve managed to get the club game up and running. Great work has been done and I applaud those who have been involved.”