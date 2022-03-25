‘We Want To Play An Exciting Brand Of Rugby’ – Fryday
Ireland captain Nichola Fryday is excited about getting on the pitch and says the squad are working towards an 'exciting brand of rugby' as they prepare to face Wales.
Speaking at her first Captain’s Run as Captain, Fryday stressed the positive vibes in the squad and excitement levels amongst players.
“We’re just really looking forward to getting out in front of the crowd and showing what we can do. To have more people coming to the game, we’re really looking forward to it. This is our first Six Nations crowd since 2020 and we’re really proud to wear the Irish jersey and represent our families and have them here.”