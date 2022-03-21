‘I’m Truly Honoured To Represent The Team As Captain’ – Fryday

Nichola Fryday was today confirmed as Ireland captain for the TikTok Women's Six Nations which kicks off on Saturday against Wales at the RDS Arena.

Speaking at a media day to launch the TikTok Women’s Six Nations, the Offaly native said: “It is the greatest honour in anyone’s sporting career to play for your country, so for me to be given the opportunity to captain Ireland is an incredible honour.

“I’m grateful for the chance to lead this team. It is a special moment for me and my family, who have been my supporting rock throughout my career.”