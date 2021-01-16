“We still have the same goals” – Griffin On Women’s Six Nations Postponement

The Ireland Women 15s squad returned to collective training at the IRFU High Performance Centre for first time today since the announcement that the 2021 Women’s Six Nations was to be postponed.

Related News

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Ireland Captain Ciara Griffin spoke to IRFU TV about how the players reacted to the news.

“It’s very disappointing because we wanted to get together as a squad and play some matches,” she said. “But then on the flip side, we are so fortunate to be up here and training still. We still have the same goals.”

“Nothing changes just because the goal posts have moved in terms of matches.”

“We still want to perform. We still want to improve and get that extra cohesion as a squad and we have that extra time time now. We still have World Cup qualifiers to train for an aim for as well so there’s a lot of work there still to do.”