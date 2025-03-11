We Need To Put Out Our Best Performance For Our Fans – Andrew Goodman

Ireland Assistant Coach Andrew Goodman offered a positive outlook on some of the injured players at today’s media briefing ahead of the final round of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations.

Tadhg Furlong and Mack Hansen trained fully with Ireland today while left wing James Lowe and hooker Rónan Kelleher also took part in today’s session as they continue to recover from their respective injuries and the coaching team are increasingly optimistic they will be involved.

“They were both out there on the field today running around, so it’s looking pretty good,”

Ireland travel to Rome knowing they need win and for results elsewehere to go their way but after a ‘restless’ night Goodman says the players regrouped and were honest in their analysis of what happened in the loss to France.

“There were lots of other little bits as well in terms of our flow inside the 22 and option-taking, little bits of attack we talked about as a backline that we could have been better for our forwards in that area – Some of the edges and short sides we could have taken.

“We need to go out there and put out our best performance and for our fans, we want to give them something good to watch,”