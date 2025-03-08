Highlights: Ireland v France

France had too much firepower for Ireland as they secured a bonus point win in Round 4 of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations.

Speaking after the match Head Coach Simon Easterby said, “When we had a number of really good entries into their 22, we didn’t come away with enough points.And when they got into our 22, they were able to score more points than they should have done.

“We were within striking distance at half-time, a good start to the second half, but we conceded an early try and unfortunately it becomes a difficult tide to stem when we were down to 14 men.

“(The Championship) is out of our hands now. We’ve just got to take that on the chin and prepare well for Italy next week”.