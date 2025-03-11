Ireland Training As Team Aims To Finish On A High

The Ireland squad trained at the High Performance Centre today as they prepare for the final round of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations.

The permutations and combinations will be discussed at length this week but there’s one thing the Ireland squad know for sure – they want to finish on a high.

There are so many factors at stake – the Championship, bouncing back from the loss to France and of course the end of an era for Peter O’Mahony, Cian Healy and Conor Murray.

Ireland flanker Josh van der Flier knows there is work to be done not least analysing the result against France and moving on to the next game, “I think one of the things I find that’s really important is you have to get all the misery out of the way on Monday or Tuesday, get all the mistakes, looking over the mistakes so it’s not hanging over you for the rest of the week.

“Then on the emotional side of the week, there’ll be a few lads finishing up, last Six Nations and everything, it’ll be emotional in that way. No doubt lads will be as fired up as ever to get going for the game.

“We have to put in a performance to be proud of.”