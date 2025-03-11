EnergiaAIL Women’s Division: Round 16 Highlights

The final twists and turns of an exciting Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division campaign are upon us, with round 16 seeing some big developments at both ends of the table.

Railway Union and UL Bohemian were in bonus point-winning form at home as they both guaranteed a top-two finish and home advantage in the semi-finals on Sunday, April 12.

Rachel Griffey touched down twice against Suttonians as Wicklow kept alive their slim hopes of leapfrogging Old Belvedere into fourth place, while Tullow have succumbed to relegation despite upping their try-scoring rate in the last two rounds.

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division: Round 16 Results Round-Up

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.

BALLINCOLLIG 34 TULLOW 12

With their back-three scoring a try each, Ballincollig made it two home wins on the bounce to move up to seventh in the table. Despite their recent improvements in attack, Tullow’s brave battle against relegation is over.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br />

COOKE 24 GALWEGIANS 21

Cooke avenged a heavy defeat to Galwegians from earlier in the season, as Brian McLaughlin’s side claimed their third home victory of the season. Captain Megan Simpson contributed a try to their bonus point haul, while Sophie Cullen crossed twice for ‘Wegians.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br />

RAILWAY UNION 32 BLACKROCK COLLEGE 19

Unbeaten leaders Railway Union outscored Blackrock College by six tries to three in this entertaining Dublin derby. The result means Railway have a home semi-final to look forward to next month, while Blackrock remain third in the standings.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br />

UL BOHEMIAN 47 OLD BELVEDERE 0

Defending champions UL Bohemian delivered a very strong performance at home to top four rivals Old Belvedere. Munster flanker Clodagh O’Halloran notched an impressive hat-trick of tries, scored between the 24th and 59th minutes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br />

WICKLOW 29 SUTTONIANS 13

Wolfhounds scrum half Erin McConnell ran in a try and set up two others as Wicklow picked up their first win since January. Esmee Ligtvoet bagged a brace of tries for Suttonians, but the five-try hosts prevailed by 16 points at Ashtown Lane.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br />

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.