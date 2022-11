This week saw the start of the new Women’s 15s High Performance Programme at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Blanchardstown.

The new full-time programme officially began on Tuesday with meetings, medical check-ins and athletic profiling sessions under the direction of Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams.

Today we hear from two of the players, Dorothy Wall and Maeve Óg O’Leary, about kicking off the new programme: