Johnny Sexton’s Captain’s Press Conference

Johnny Sexton held his match week Captain’s Press Conference on Tuesday afternoon as the Ireland squad continue to build towards Saturday’s Bank of Ireland Nations Series against the Springboks at Aviva Stadium (Kick-off 5.30pm, live on Virgin Media and Amazon Prime).

The skipper looked ahead to the challenge of facing the world champions, discussed the squad’s preparations at the IRFU High Performance Centre and the excitement of running out in front of a sold out Aviva Stadium crowd on Saturday night. You can watch the press conference below.