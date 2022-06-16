‘Touring Is One Of Best Parts Of Rugby’ – O’Mahony

Peter O'Mahony is one of 'a handful' of players who have toured New Zealand with Ireland. We caught up with him after training at the High Performance Centre as the squad trained ahead of their departure at the weekend.

The 40 man Ireland squad trained at the IRFU High Performance Centre this week as they prepare for a grueling five match tour to New Zealand. Peter O’Mahony is one of a handful of players who were in the squad the last time Ireland toured in 2012. Team Captain Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray, Cian Healy and Keith Earls are now squad veterans.

O’Mahony spoke to Irish Rugby TV after training yesterday about the value of a tour like this, ‘Obviously it is a huge honour to be selected again and selected in this touring party. Touring is the best part of rugby in my opinion. It’s great to be going back. 2012 was the last time and I’m one of a handful who was on that tour.

‘This is a huge opportunity. You have to test yourself against the best in the world and the All Blacks are up there. It’s a massive challenge – five games in three weeks.

“It’s been great to be back together, some familiar faces and great to see some of the young guns in as well. We’ve got some good preparation done before we get on the flight.