Rua Tipoki Visits The Ireland Squad In Auckland

As preparations continue for the opening match of Ireland's Summer Tour of New Zealand, a familiar face to Irish Rugby fans visited the squad at their Auckland base on Friday night. Former Munster centre Rua Tipoki, who was part of the 2008 Heineken Cup-winning side, reconnected with some of his old team-mates as he came into camp to reflect on his time in Ireland and to discuss the significance of playing for the Māori All Blacks, who Ireland face in Hamilton on Wednesday.