Eight Tries For Ireland On Final Day Of Festival

Ireland ran in eight tries for a 48-7 victory of over Scotland on the final day of what has been an exciting Six Nations U18 Women’s Festival.

Coached by Matt Gill and Sana Govender, the Ireland U-18 Women (sponsored by PwC) won two of their 35-minute games in Colwyn Bay so far, scoring some excellent tries in victories over Italy (20-0) and hosts Wales (14-5).

Take a look at the scores from the final match of the tournament. Watch the full match back here.