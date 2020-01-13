New Additions To Club International Squad

The Ireland Club International extended squad switched to Limerick yesterday as preparations continue for their two-game series against Scotland Club XV.

A number of players got their first taste of the setup including Bryan Fitzgerald and Dylan Murphy who both received a call up to the extended squad in the past week.

Dylan Murphy is a Cork Constitution prop who was included in Munster Rugby’s pre-season training squad and made his Munster A debut in 2019. Bryan Fitzgerald plays at centre with Garryowen and was among the try scorers yesterday as the club continued their rise up the table in Division 1A of the Energia All-Ireland League.

“They slotted in straight away,” Head Coach Gearoid Prendergast told Irish Rugby TV in the above video.. “Guys are getting to know each other very quickly but we’re starting to focus more now on what our back play is looking like, our attack shape and our defence.

“There’s a real focus on that game in three weeks’ time because the weeks are chopping down pretty quickly.”

With most of the squad were involved in Energia All-Ireland League at the weekend, there was a particular emphasis on load management.

“We’re trying to push the recovery side of it most importantly,” said S&C Coach Rob Cassidy.

“Even though they might have played less than 24 hours ago, they’re as fresh as possible coming into camp. That means closely monitoring load management, getting players out to do extras when they need to and then cutting back on sessions when that needs to be done as well.”

The squad’s preparations return to the Irish Rugby High Performance Centre at the Sport Ireland Campus this weekend.

IRELAND CLUB INTERNATIONAL Extended Squad 2020:

Max Abbott (Cork Constitution), Chris Bannon (Highfield), Corrie Barrett (Garryowen), Conor Bartley (Young Munster), Matthew Bowen (UCC), Matthew Byrne (Terenure College), Paul Derham (Old Wesley), Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen), John Foley (Young Munster), Jonny Guy (UCD), Brian Hayes (Cork Constitution), Aran Hehir (Shannon), Jamie Heuston (Garryowen), Colm Hogan (Dublin University), Gerry Hurley (Cork Constitution), Max Kearney (Dublin University), Jack Keating (Old Belvedere), Andrew Keating (Garryowen), Alan Kennedy (Young Munster), Adam LaGrue (Terenure College), Gearoid Lyons (Clontarf), Conor Maguire (Old Wesley), Tadhg McElroy (Clontarf), Michael Melia (Terenure College), Ryan Murphy (UCC), JJ O’Dea (Old Wesley), Mark O’Mara (Young Munster), Dylan Murphy (Cork Constitution), Fintan O’Sullivan (Highfield), JP Phelan (Clontarf), Jack Ringrose (UCD), Pa Ryan (Shannon), Peter Sylvester (UCC), James Taylor (UCC).

Ireland Club XV Coaching and Management Team 2020:

Head Coach: Gearoid Prendergast

Assistant Coach: James Blaney

Team Manager: Mark Hamilton

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Rob Cassidy

Baggage Master: Paddy ‘Rala’ O’Reilly

Team Doctor: Stuart O’Flanagan

Team Physiotherapist: Ailbe McCormack

Performance Analyst: Niall Kelly

Communications Manager: Ross O’Donoghue

2020 CLUB INTERNATIONAL SERIES FIXTURES:

Scotland Clubs v Ireland Club XV

Friday, January 31, kick-off 7.30pm

Netherdale, Galashiels

Ireland Club XV v Scotland Clubs

Friday, February 7, kick-off 5.45pm

Energia Park, Donnybrook

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.