Energia All-Ireland League Division 2B Highlights: Dungannon 17 Belfast Harlequins 17

Dungannon and Belfast Harlequins played out a 17-17 draw in Division 2B of the Energia All-Ireland League on Saturday. It was a crucial match in the makeup of the table with the home side looking to take a step towards automatic safety in the division. As it stands, Dungannon remain in ninth place behind their Ulster compatriots. Belfast Harlequins Head Coach Nick Wells says his side headed East looking to put daylight between themselves and the relegation playoff spot.

“We didn’t come here wanting a draw,” he told IrishRugby.ie. “Especially after the performance we put in before Christmas. The pitch deteriorated as the game wore on so it wasn’t give to the high end tempo game we wanted to play.

“We were looking to put width on it and attack edges and it turned into a bit of an old school Ulster League dogfight towards the end. That didn’t suit us so ultimately it’s points dropped.”

Peter Nelson made an impressive return to Dungannon colours for the first time since representing Canada at Rugby World Cup 2019. The out half turned in a lively display with a deft kick-assist for his side’s first try and a try of his own as Dungannon launched a comeback in the second half.

You can watch scoring highlights of the game below.

Saturday 11 January 2019

Energia All-Ireland League Division 2B:

DUNGANNON 17 BELFAST HARLEQUINS 17 Stevenson Park

Scorers: Dungannon: Tries: Peter Cashel 2, Peter Nelson; Con: Jordan McElwaine.

Belfast Harlequins: Tries: Paul Kerr, James Bovill; Cons: Paul Kerr 2; Pen: Paul Kerr.

HT: Dungannon 5 Belfast Harlequins 14

BELFAST HARLEQUINS: Mark Glover, Kyle Adams, Mark Kettlye, James Bovill, Paul Kerr, Conor McAuley, Mark McGrath, Steven Weir, James Harrison, Christian Bennison, Matthew McKelvey, Jaz Andress, Rory Winters, Daryl Marshall.

Replacements: Gareth Whitehead, Patrick Johnston, Peter Hayes, Peter Jess, Aodhan Gallagher.

DUNGANNON: Andrew McGregor, Jordan McElwaine, Matthew Montgomery, Andrew Weir, Peter Cashel, Peter Nelson, John Russell, Glen Sinnamon, Malcolm Allister, James Gamble, Lewis McCrabbe, Stephen Todd, Cameron Steenson, David Leyburn, Adam Milligan.

Replacements: Jamie McNeill, Sean O’Hagan, Alexander Gormley, John Toal, Jack Weir.