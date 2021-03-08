LiveWIRE Delivers Strong Message Of Support For Women In Rugby

Today’s IRFU LiveWIRE call delivered a powerful message of support for women in rugby both on and off the pitch.

Host Eimear Considine was joined by Ann Heneghan, Connacht Branch President, Su Carty, IRFU Representative to World Rugby and Emily Lane, International 7s players.

Speaking about her life in rugby, Ann said, “Women shouldn’t struggle alone on their rugby journey. The women who have done it before want to support. Sometimes it is just about picking up the phone.”

Emily spoke about the challenges faced by players over the past year,