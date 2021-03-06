Griffin: “You Have To Control The Controllables”

After Monday’s announcement that Rugby World Cup 2021 has been postponed, Ireland gathered at the IRFU High Performance Centre this weekend for a planned training camp.

Captain Ciara Griffin spoke to Irish Rugby TV about how the squad have been processing the news and refocusing as a group.

“It was disappointing news this week,” she said. “We’re high performance athletes. We train hard up here and we want to play games.”

“There was hurt in the camp, obviously. We push ourselves and train really hard up here trying to get ourselves peaking at the right time for these matches.

“We’re getting to have these conversations but what’s good is we’re getting to play some rugby as well. We are still in that position where we can train which is good for us in terms of team morale.

“You have to control the controllables. We have control over how we train, how we run out onto that pitch and how we react to this.

“I have to commend this team. They are one of the most adaptable bunches you will meet in terms of taking the obstacles in from of them and hitting them out of the park.”