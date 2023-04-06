Live: Six Nations U18 Women’s Festival Match Day 1

Building on a successful inaugural competition in 2022, the Six Nations Under-18 Women’s Festival is set for a thrilling renewal over the Easter holidays.

This year’s competition will be staged at Wellington College across three matchdays on April 7, 11 and 15.

The event will continue to provide a crucial step in strengthening the foundations for future generations as well as giving fans the chance to see the future stars of the TikTok Women’s Six Nations in action.

HOW IT WORKS

To promote an appropriate and competitive playing environment, teams will each play four 35-minute fixtures across the first two match days followed by one full 70-minute fixture on the final match day.

This format allows each team to play one another, every player to start at least one fixture and each Union to benchmark the progress of their female athletes across the competitive spectrum.

Ireland face pre-tournament favourites France at 3pm and will then play Italy in the last match of the day at 5pm. You can watch both games on the links below.

Six Nations Under-18 Women’s Festival: France v Ireland Live

Six Nations Under-18 Women’s Festival: Ireland v Italy Live