Larissa Muldoon on Ireland Women’s U18s Prep for Six Nations Festival

Head coach of the Ireland U18 Women’s squad Larissa Muldoon spoke to IrishRugbyTV about the preparation and progress the U18s squad have made ahead of the second iteration of the Women’s U18 Six Nations Festival which takes place in England between the 7th – 15th April. This year’s Festival will see a young Irish squad compete across three match days with two 35minute fixtures across match days one and two and a 70 minute fixture on match day three.

All of the Ireland U18s Women’s fixtures will be streamed live by Six Nations and will be available on irishrugby.ie and on youtube.

Larissa is a former Irish international who is in her second year of involvement in coaching the Ireland U18 women’s squad. She has been a Women’s Development Officer at Leinster and has experience in developing female players across the age grades. She is Senior Coach with Railway Union in the Energia Women’s AIL.