Kilfeacle & District Celebrate Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup Win

Kilfeacle & District are celebrating in style after lifting the Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup for the first time on Saturday.

They played out a superb finale with Dromore at Coolmine RFC, winning eventually 28-24.

Kilfeacle & District captain Brian McLoughlin and their club stalwart John Hanly tried to put into words what the victory means to them and their community. Player Coach Willie Staunton said the occasion was a ‘testament to junior rugby.’

