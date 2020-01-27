AON Host Family Day For Ireland Women’s Team
The Ireland Women’s team trained at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Sunday in front of a very important crowd – their families.
Team sponsor AON hosted the day, inviting players’ family members to tour the centre and watch the team train. It was a chance to thank the families for all their support over the years.
There was also a presentation of personalised gifts to the players by Hugh Foley, Director Commercial Risk Solutions, from AON.
Speaking about the day Ireland’s Laura Feely said,
Our sessions are usually intense but today was even more so because we had our families in to watch us. It was really great fun.