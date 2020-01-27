AON Host Family Day For Ireland Women’s Team

The Ireland Women’s team trained at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Sunday in front of a very important crowd – their families.

Team sponsor AON hosted the day, inviting players’ family members to tour the centre and watch the team train. It was a chance to thank the families for all their support over the years.

There was also a presentation of personalised gifts to the players by Hugh Foley, Director Commercial Risk Solutions, from AON.

Speaking about the day Ireland’s Laura Feely said,