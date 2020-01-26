Alan Kennedy Named Ireland Club XV Captain

Alan Kennedy will captain the Ireland Club International squad for the 2020 series. The appointment was confirmed at the squad’s final training camp ahead of the first game against Scotland Club XV on Friday January 31st in Galashiels.

“It was a great honour and a privilege to be named but this squad has great leaders in it, so it’ll make my job a lot easier,” he told Irish Rugby TV in the below video.

“It was great to get all the lads in today, get in a session and get it announced and get on with the job.”

The versatile forward is from Fedamore in Co. Limerick and has previous experience in the Club International setup having featured against English Counties in 2017. Kennedy is also a senior player with his club Young Munster.

“I’ve been club captain for two years and vice-captain the year before. The difference is that you know all the lads. You go in every day of the week and you’ve everyone around you.

“Here you’re getting to know everyone, making sure everyone knows all the calls – really getting to know all the different characters around the AIL. It’s about pulling everyone together and becoming a squad in a short period of time.

“The buzz is actually great,” he continued. “We’re into the final camp. The game is next week and the Head Coach Gearoid Prendergast has made it really clear what he wants out of the squad. The sessions have been really sharp and he’s been really ruthless about what he wants out of the squad.

“The team has been really focused and determined to get a result next week and I think we’re ready for it.”

Ireland Club XV are the current holders of the Dalriada Cup, the trophy which goes to the side with the higher aggregate score over the two-match series. This year culminates again at Energia Park on Friday, February 7.Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

The first match day squad will be announced on Irish Rugby channels on Monday January 27th at 08:30am.

IRELAND CLUB INTERNATIONAL Extended Squad 2020:

Max Abbott (Cork Constitution)

Chris Bannon (Highfield)

Corrie Barrett (Garryowen)

Conor Bartley (Young Munster)

Matthew Bowen (UCC)

Matthew Byrne (Terenure College)

Peter Claffey (Terenure College)

Adam Clarkin (Terenure College)

Paul Derham (Old Wesley)

Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen)

John Foley (Young Munster)

Colm Gallagher (Blackrock College)

Jonny Guy (UCD)

Brian Hayes (Cork Constitution)

Aran Hehir (Shannon)

Jamie Heuston (Garryowen)

Colm Hogan (Dublin University)

Gerry Hurley (Cork Constitution)

Liam Hyland (Terenure College)

Max Kearney (Dublin University)

Jack Keating (Old Belvedere)

Andrew Keating (Garryowen)

Alan Kennedy (Young Munster)

Adam LaGrue (Terenure College)

Gearoid Lyons (Clontarf)

Conor Maguire (Old Wesley)

Tadhg McElroy (Clontarf)

Greg McGrath (Lansdowne)

Michael Melia (Terenure College)

Ryan Murphy (UCC)

JJ O’Dea (Old Wesley)

Mark O’Mara (Young Munster)

Dylan Murphy (Cork Constitution)

Fintan O’Sullivan (Highfield)

JP Phelan (Clontarf)

Jack Ringrose (UCD)

Pa Ryan (Shannon)

Peter Sylvester (UCC)

John Sutton (UCC)

James Taylor (UCC)

Ireland Club XV Coaching and Management Team 2020:

Head Coach: Gearoid Prendergast

Assistant Coach: James Blaney

Team Manager: Mark Hamilton

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Rob Cassidy

Baggage Master: Paddy ‘Rala’ O’Reilly

Team Doctor: Stuart O’Flanagan

Team Physiotherapist: Ailbe McCormack

Performance Analyst: Niall Kelly

Communications Manager: Ross O’Donoghue

2020 CLUB INTERNATIONAL SERIES FIXTURES:

Scotland Clubs v Ireland Club XV

Friday, January 31, kick-off 7.30pm

Netherdale, Galashiels

Ireland Club XV v Scotland Clubs

Friday, February 7, kick-off 5.45pm

Energia Park, Donnybrook

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.